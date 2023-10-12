Insider Selling: Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Sells 10,695 Shares of Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cencora stock opened at $188.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day moving average is $174.57. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.07 and a twelve month high of $194.79.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cencora by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cencora by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,683,000 after purchasing an additional 317,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cencora by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,122,000 after purchasing an additional 499,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,514,000 after purchasing an additional 98,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

