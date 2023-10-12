Insider Selling: Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Sells 10,695 Shares of Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cencora stock opened at $188.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day moving average is $174.57. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.07 and a twelve month high of $194.79.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cencora by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cencora by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,683,000 after purchasing an additional 317,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cencora by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,122,000 after purchasing an additional 499,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,514,000 after purchasing an additional 98,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
