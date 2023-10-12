Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $47.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

IART stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $1,670,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $10,025,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

