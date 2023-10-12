Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Evercore ISI

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $32.93 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 146.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.