Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $32.02 on Friday. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.

