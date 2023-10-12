iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLIO Financial Planning grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $95.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.