iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.