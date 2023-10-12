Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $202.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

