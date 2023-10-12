Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 3,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

