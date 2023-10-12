Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $114.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

