Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $456.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $457.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.67.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,310 shares of company stock worth $28,306,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

