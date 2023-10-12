Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $214.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.20 and a 200 day moving average of $203.56. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $147.64 and a one year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.