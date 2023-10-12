Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.40 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,322 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $240.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.09.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

