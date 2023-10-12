Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 492 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,667,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,211,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,310,000 after purchasing an additional 203,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

