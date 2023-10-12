Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR) and FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Financial Contrast

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) and FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Janover and FinVolution Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janover 0 0 0 0 N/A FinVolution Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

FinVolution Group has a consensus price target of $5.69, indicating a potential upside of 14.03%. Given FinVolution Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FinVolution Group is more favorable than Janover.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janover $2.05 million 4.74 -$1.26 million N/A N/A FinVolution Group $1.61 billion 0.87 $328.60 million $1.19 4.19

This table compares Janover and FinVolution Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FinVolution Group has higher revenue and earnings than Janover.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of FinVolution Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Janover shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of FinVolution Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Janover and FinVolution Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janover N/A N/A N/A FinVolution Group 19.79% 19.92% 11.71%

Summary

FinVolution Group beats Janover on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janover

Janover Inc. engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages. The company was formerly known as Janover Ventures LLC and changed its name to Janover Inc. in March 2021. Janover Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

