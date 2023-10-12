Jefferies Financial Group Lowers East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $58.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of EWBC opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

