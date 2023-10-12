Jefferies Financial Group Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $586.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $580.00 to $586.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $593.10.

NYSE HUM opened at $493.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $484.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Humana has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Humana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 143,883 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

