JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYTK. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.64.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,535. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 55,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

