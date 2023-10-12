Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $58.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.21.

JCI opened at $53.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

