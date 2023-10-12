JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $496.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $496.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $445.70.

NYSE MA opened at $399.81 on Monday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $376.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after acquiring an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

