JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target to GBX 379

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2023

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGYFree Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 425 ($5.20) to GBX 379 ($4.64) in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 375 ($4.59) to GBX 400 ($4.90) in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $3.05 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

