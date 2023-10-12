Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $29.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.38.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNPR

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,566,705.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $789,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 995.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.