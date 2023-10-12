Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MRK opened at $103.45 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.27 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $262.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

