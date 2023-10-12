Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kimball Electronics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on KE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.37. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $31.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $496.14 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimball Electronics will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

