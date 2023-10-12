Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Chardan Capital cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th.
KOD stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.76.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.30). On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
