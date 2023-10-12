Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Chardan Capital cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KOD

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 57,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOD stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.30). On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.