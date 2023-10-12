LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.80 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Saturday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Dynatronics Trading Down 20.0 %

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.29.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

