Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $82.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.70. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

