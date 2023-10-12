Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,196,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $84,036,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 562.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 877,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 745,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $91.86 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

