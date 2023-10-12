Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Lasertec Trading Up 6.0 %

LSRCY opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. Lasertec has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation engages in development, manufacture, sale, and service of semiconductor-related and flat panel display (FPD)-related systems, and laser microscopes in Japan and internationally. It offers inspection and measurement systems for mask blanks, photomasks, and wafers; FPD photomask inspection systems; laser microscopes, which are used in the areas as semiconductor materials, transparent films, coating materials, inorganic and organic materials, biological samples, metal parts, and plastic components; and lithium-ion batteries.

