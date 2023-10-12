Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Lasertec Trading Up 6.0 %
LSRCY opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. Lasertec has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41.
Lasertec Company Profile
