Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $319.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LAD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $339.22.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $275.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.66 and its 200 day moving average is $270.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 38.13 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tina Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,956. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,406,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,919,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,893,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,152,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the period.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

