Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $180,458,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $146,557,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $373.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.