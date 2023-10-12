Macquarie Lowers Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $30.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Macquarie from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

