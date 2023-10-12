MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get MannKind alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNKD

MannKind Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.61. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,496,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 798,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,431.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,496,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $176,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 66.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 786.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,048,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 106.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,071,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 108.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,838,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.