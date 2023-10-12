MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.41% of MarketAxess worth $40,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MarketAxess by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 741.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1,459.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $236.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.23. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

