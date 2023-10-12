Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 27.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 11.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 249.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

Marriott International stock opened at $198.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.26 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

