McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $235.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $438.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.13. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.95.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

