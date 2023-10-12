McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $847,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $298.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.86 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.60 and a 200-day moving average of $306.91.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

