Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of META opened at $327.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.80. The stock has a market cap of $843.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $328.83.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock worth $12,256,842. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

