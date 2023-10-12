Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock worth $12,256,842 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $327.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.80. The stock has a market cap of $843.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.