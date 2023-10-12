Michael S. Ryan Inc. Buys New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.5% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,838,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

MRK opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.80, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.27 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

