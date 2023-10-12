Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.
Micropac Industries Stock Performance
Micropac Industries stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. Micropac Industries has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $14.50.
Micropac Industries Company Profile
