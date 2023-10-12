Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

Micropac Industries Stock Performance

Micropac Industries stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. Micropac Industries has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $14.50.

Micropac Industries Company Profile

Micropac Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various types of microelectronic circuits. The company's products and technologies include custom design hybrid microelectronic circuits; solid state relays and power controllers; custom optoelectronic assemblies and components; optocouplers; light-emitting diodes; hall effect sensors; displays; power operational amplifiers; fiber optic components and assemblies; high temperature products; and radiation tolerant electronics.

