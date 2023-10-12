Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $140.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

