Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

MRTX stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.84. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.18) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,989.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,989.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,278 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,269,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,880,000 after buying an additional 81,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,581,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,278,000 after buying an additional 271,919 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.