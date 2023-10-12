Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $56.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Articles

