Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIRM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.11). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.59% and a negative net margin of 152.27%. The business had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $454,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $454,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $142,016.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,143.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 162,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,280 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $21,441,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $23,674,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $19,315,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

