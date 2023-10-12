Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 208.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.52.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,679,843. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

