Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Mondee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In related news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,871,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,533,869.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,380. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOND opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. Mondee has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Mondee will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

