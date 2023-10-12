Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 975 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $141.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $142.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

