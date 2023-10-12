Morgan Stanley Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $359.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $352.00 to $359.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $367.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $365.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,037 shares of company stock worth $12,018,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

