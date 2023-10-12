MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,585 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MRP Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,705,000 after buying an additional 1,499,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.55 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

