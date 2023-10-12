MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $124.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $96.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $103.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.01. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.